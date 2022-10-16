4 wounded in shooting outside of Atlanta university library

The shooting happened early Sunday around 1:00 a.m. as students gathered outside of the...
The shooting happened early Sunday around 1:00 a.m. as students gathered outside of the Woodruff Library to listen to a DJ.
By Amanda Alvarado and Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 12:15 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - Authorities say four people were injured in a shooting outside of a library near Clark Atlanta University.

At least three of the victims are students, Atlanta News First reported.

The shooting happened early Sunday around 1:00 a.m. as students gathered outside of the Woodruff Library to listen to a DJ.

Police say three victims were taken to a hospital for treatment. A fourth victim was grazed by a bullet and refused medical attention.

The historically Black college was celebrating homecoming.

Copyright 2022 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Still from video
Contractor who smashed bathroom in Colorado sentenced to jail
File photo of El Paso County Detention Center.
Protesters gather at El Paso County jail
Pueblo task force recovers three stolen vehicles in day-long operation
Police recover four stolen vehicles in Pueblo in day-long operation
FBI activity in Pueblo West 10/13/22.
FBI activity in Pueblo West
Colorado Springs Police say one person was taken to the hospital after a two car crash on...
Two-car crash on Austin Bluffs and Beverly

Latest News

Jerry Toney, 25, was arrested for stealing a truck, Texas police said.
Police: Man walking around Walmart parking lot with hatchet arrested for stealing truck
Pueblo task force recovers three stolen vehicles in day-long operation
Police recover 4 stolen vehicles in Pueblo in day-long operation
A team from El Paso County Search and Rescue makes its way to a stranded climber in Cheyenne...
Stranded climber rescued in Cheyenne Canon
NASA portrait of astronaut Jessica Watkins. Dr. Watkins, from Colorado, was one of 4 astronauts...
Colorado native returns to Earth after nearly 6 months in space