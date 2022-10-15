Two Car Crash on Austin Bluffs and Beverly

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police say one person was taken to the hospital after a two car crash on Austin Bluffs near North Academy early Saturday morning.

Authorities say teens and an adult were out on a “joyride” when their vehicle did a ‘donut’ and collided with another vehicle on the roadway. When the vehicles collided a streetlight was knocked down.

The driver which had the teens in the car was taken to the hospital for precautions. No one else was hurt.

Police say it is unclear if drugs or alcohol were a factor in this crash.

