Search and Rescue activity in Waldo Canyon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that Search and Rescue teams are trying to locate an injured person in the Waldo Canyon area.

The age, sex, and extent of the person’s injuries remain unknown at this time. It also remains unclear how the person was injured in the area. Waldo canyon is well known in Colorado Springs as the site of Waldo Canyon fire in 2012 which burned nearly 20,000 acres. 11 news has a crew en route to the scene.

This article may or may not be continually updated depending on the stats of the rescue operation.

