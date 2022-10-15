Police recover four stolen vehicles in Pueblo in day-long operation

By Jacob O'Leary
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 9:37 PM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Pueblo, Colo. (KKTV) - This week, law enforcement from the Pueblo Police Department and the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office teamed up with officials in Cañon City to recover four stolen vehicles.

During the task force’s day-long stolen vehicle operation, three arrests were made in connection to the thefts. Law enforcement reports all three suspects were wanted for previous crimes, and there was a short standoff prior to their arrests.

Police say one of the men taken into custody was driving a stolen vehicle. He was also wanted for kidnapping charges, and failing to appear in court.

The names and mugshots of these individuals have yet to be released.

The Pueblo Police Department wants to remind the community to check vehicles and remove any spare keys present. They say this simple task goes a long way in reducing the number of stolen vehicles.

