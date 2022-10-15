Nighttime full closure of S. Academy and Ramp at I-25

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CDOT News Release) - The Colorado Department of Transportation and contractor SEMA Construction will temporarily close the southbound on-ramp at I-25 and CO 16 (Mile Point 132/131- Mesa Ridge Parkway) along with a southbound right lane on I-25. The nighttime closures are scheduled nightly Monday, October 17 and Tuesday, October 18 to allow the implementation of the on-ramp traffic switch from CO 16 to the new configuration.

There will be nighttime full closures of east- and westbound South Academy Boulevard, starting Monday, October 17 to Friday, October 21, so construction crews can install overhangs and form the deck edge for the new I-25 bridge.

Click here for a map.

Detours will be in place:

-Eastbound South Academy Boulevard traffic will be diverted south on I-25 to Colorado Highway 16 (exit 132A), where they will turn around and re-enter I-25 north to South Academy Blvd.

-Westbound South Academy Boulevard traffic will be diverted north on I-25 to Lake Ave./South Circle Dr. (exit 138), where they will turn around and re-enter I-25 south to South Academy Blvd.

Use signed detour route. Fort Carson personnel should consider using alternate gates.

Head-to-head traffic continues on I-25, separated by temporary barrier with 11 ft. lanes and 2 ft. shoulders. This traffic configuration will be in place 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Normal working hours will be 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Friday. The speed limit in this area has been reduced to 55 MPH. Slight traffic delays are expected and motorists are urged to use extra caution while traveling in the new traffic pattern. Fines will be double through the construction zone.

