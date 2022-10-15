Friday Night Endzone: week eight

By Jessica Mendoza, Lauren Kirkley, Alexa Belcastro, Jack Heeke and Logan MacDonald
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 11:00 PM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -

TCA VS ENGLEWOOD
KKTV NEWS AT 10 (RECURRING)
MITCHELL VS SAND CREEK
VISTA RIDGE CHEYENNE MNT
KKTV NEWS AT 10 (RECURRING)
CSCS VS BANNING LEWIS
MESA RIDGE VS RAMPART
KKTV NEWS AT 10 (RECURRING)
KKTV NEWS AT 10 (RECURRING)

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Still from video
Contractor who smashed bathroom in Colorado sentenced to jail
FBI activity in Pueblo West 10/13/22.
FBI activity in Pueblo West
The scene of the crash at Judge Orr Road and Soap Weed Road on Oct. 13, 2022.
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in rollover east of Colorado Springs
Letecia Stauch was arrested March 2, 2020 and suspected of her stepson's murder, Gannon...
Trial set for Colorado woman accused of killing her stepson Gannon Stauch
A King Soopers in Colorado.
Parent companies of King Soopers and Safeway may merge

Latest News

Colorado Avalanche opening night 2022
Colorado Avalanche kick off new season as Stanley Cup champions against Chicago Blackhawks Wednesday
VIEWHOUSE SPORTS BLITZ: Kay Goodell
Viewhouse Sports Blitz: Kay Goodell
Russell Wilson
Reports: Russell Wilson gets injection for injured shoulder
RAMPART VS CHEYENNE MOUNTAIN
Friday Night Endzone: week seven