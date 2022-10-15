Denver Broncos offering chance to win team gear during 25th annual blood drive

DENVER (KKTV) - The Denver Broncos and Vitalant announced their 25th annual Drive for Life blood drive this week, and donors will have the opportunity to win some team collectibles.

The drive will be held Monday, Oct. 17 through Jan. 8, 2023, and donors can schedule an appointment any time during that period at the Vitalant website, by using the Vitalant app or by calling them at 877-258-4825.

Vitalant officials said those who pledge to give blood using the Drive for Life virtual blood drive link will automatically be entered for a chance to win a Russell Wilson jersey, an autographed Peyton Manning football or an autographed John Elway football.

Officials added that all blood types and platelets are needed, but type O blood is the most transfused and can be used in emergencies when there is no time to test a patient’s blood type.

