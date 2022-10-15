Colorado native returns to Earth after nearly six months in space

NASA portrait of astronaut Jessica Watkins.
NASA portrait of astronaut Jessica Watkins. Dr. Watkins, from Colorado, was one of 4 astronauts who returned to Earth after 170 days in space on 10/14/22(Bill Stafford - NASA - JSC | NASA)
By Lauren Watson
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 12:32 PM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
(KKTV) -Colorado native Jessica Watkins was one of four astronauts to return to Earth on Friday after nearly six months at the International Space Station.

Watkins, who was born in Maryland but considers Lafayette, Colo. her hometown, was on the Crew-4 mission that launched back in April.

Watkins was on the mission with fellow NASA astronauts Bob Hines and Kjell Lindgren and European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti.

NASA officials said the crew splashed down safely in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Jacksonville, Fla. on Friday afternoon.

The crew spent a total of 170 days in space. More information about their mission can be found on NASA’s website.

