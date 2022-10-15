American Airlines flight evacuated due to fumes in cabin

Officials say a flight from Miami to Barbados was evacuated due to fumes in the cabin.
Officials say a flight from Miami to Barbados was evacuated due to fumes in the cabin.(TRAVELARIUM via canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 6:58 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — An American Airlines flight from Miami to Barbados returned to the airport after fumes filled the cabin, officials said.

Flight 338 departed Miami International Airport on Wednesday night, but had to return due to a strong chemical odor coming from a passenger’s carry-on item, spokesman Greg Chin told The Associated Press.

Passengers and crew exited the plane on the airfield and were evaluated by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, Chin said. They were then bussed back to the terminal.

American Airlines said in a statement that all customers were offered hotel accommodations. The flight was rescheduled for Thursday morning.

It was not clear how many passengers were on the plane.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Still from video
Contractor who smashed bathroom in Colorado sentenced to jail
The scene of the crash at Judge Orr Road and Soap Weed Road on Oct. 13, 2022.
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in rollover east of Colorado Springs
FBI activity in Pueblo West 10/13/22.
FBI activity in Pueblo West
Letecia Stauch was arrested March 2, 2020 and suspected of her stepson's murder, Gannon...
Trial set for Colorado woman accused of killing her stepson Gannon Stauch
A King Soopers in Colorado.
Parent companies of King Soopers and Safeway may merge

Latest News

WMC
Memphis honors lost lives on National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day
Line judge Rusty Baynes (59) speaks with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) during...
AP source: Tom Brady fined $11K for attempted kick of Grady Jarrett
Crash involving two semis in Colorado 10/14/22.
2 semis crash along Colorado highways, 1 catches fire
Kaylee Ann Messerly, 37, was sentenced to 26 years in prison this week after being convicted on...
Colorado woman sentenced to prison for child abuse resulting in death and serious bodily injury