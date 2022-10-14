WATCH: Pueblo County Sheriff retires

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo County’s sheriff retired on Friday.

Sheriff Kirk M. Taylor made his 10-42 final call following 16 years of service. Taylor, a Pueblo County native, started his service in 1983 with the United States Navy. He was honorably discharged in 1989 and started his civilian law enforcement career with the Alamosa Police Department in 1987.

“In the fall of 1994, Sheriff Taylor went to work for the Tenth Judicial District Attorney’s Office as an Investigator,” part of Taylor’s bio reads. “While working at the District Attorney’s Office, he attended the University of Colorado where he completed his Juris Doctorate degree from the University of Colorado School of Law. During his tenure with the District Attorney’s Office, Sheriff Taylor was appointed as a special investigator in both the 15th Judicial District and 12th Judicial District.”

Taylor took office as the sheriff in January of 2007. You can watch his final call at the top of this article.

