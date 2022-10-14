WATCH: Pueblo County Sheriff retires

Video courtesy PCSO 10/14/22
By Tony Keith
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 3:44 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo County’s sheriff retired on Friday.

Sheriff Kirk M. Taylor made his 10-42 final call following 16 years of service. Taylor, a Pueblo County native, started his service in 1983 with the United States Navy. He was honorably discharged in 1989 and started his civilian law enforcement career with the Alamosa Police Department in 1987.

“In the fall of 1994, Sheriff Taylor went to work for the Tenth Judicial District Attorney’s Office as an Investigator,” part of Taylor’s bio reads. “While working at the District Attorney’s Office, he attended the University of Colorado where he completed his Juris Doctorate degree from the University of Colorado School of Law. During his tenure with the District Attorney’s Office, Sheriff Taylor was appointed as a special investigator in both the 15th Judicial District and 12th Judicial District.”

Taylor took office as the sheriff in January of 2007. You can watch his final call at the top of this article.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Still from video
Contractor who smashed bathroom in Colorado sentenced to jail
The scene of the crash at Judge Orr Road and Soap Weed Road on Oct. 13, 2022.
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in rollover east of Colorado Springs
FBI activity in Pueblo West 10/13/22.
FBI activity in Pueblo West
Letecia Stauch was arrested March 2, 2020 and suspected of her stepson's murder, Gannon...
Trial set for Colorado woman accused of killing her stepson Gannon Stauch
A King Soopers in Colorado.
Parent companies of King Soopers and Safeway may merge

Latest News

10/14/22
WATCH: Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk M. Taylor retires
A King Soopers in Colorado.
Parent companies of King Soopers and Safeway may merge
Suspicious death investigation
Body found along Fountain Creek in Pueblo
Thomas Cosgrove
Man sentenced for robbing 75-year-old woman in her Pueblo West home