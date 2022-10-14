Trial date set in Stauch case, legal expert weighs in

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - 11 year old Gannon Stauch went missing in January of 2020, March of that year his body was found. Nearly three years later a trial date has been set for his step-mom Letecia Stauch who is accused of killing the boy.

11 News spoke to Letecia Stauch during the investigation, the full video can be found here.

The defense requested the trial date be set in court on Thursday. Legal expert David Webster says this is not surprising and that Stauch may have asked for it herself.

“She may be saying let’s move this along I’d rather roll the dice and know what my future is.”

Webster went on to say the judge has to grant this request from the defense, but not everything went their way in court. Stauch’s defense waived her right to a jury trial, but the prosecution denied, meaning Stauch will face a jury.

Webster says jury selection will likely be difficult because of how high profile the case is.

“Anybody who has heard about it may have already reached a conclusion with regard to guilt or innocence.”

A motions hearing is set for February 2. Webster explains this is an opportunity for the court to make pre-trial rulings to allow the parties to know how the trial should proceed.

As both sides prepare for trial, the defense will be conducting another sanity evaluation with their own expert. It is set to happen on October 31. Webster explains it is normal for tests to be done even with a trial date set, and that the jury will be presented with both the prosecution’s and defense’s experts findings.

“They’ll present an expert the prosecution presents and expert and then the jury has to decide.”

Webster says this trial could last weeks, or be delayed years if the defense asks for a continuance. He says he’s seen both happen.

A pre-trial readiness date is set for March 9. Webster explains this is a meeting between the court, defense and prosecution to see if the trial can start as scheduled.

