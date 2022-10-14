Reports that parent companies of King Soopers and Safeway may merge

A King Soopers in Colorado.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Oct. 13, 2022
DENVER (KKTV) - There are several reports that the parent companies to Safeway and King Soopers, Albertsons and Kroger, could be in talks about a possible merger.

KKTV 11 News first became aware of the alleged talks when a union, UFCW Local 7, issued a statement about a report from CNBC stating an official announcement could come this week. CNBC pointed to Bloomberg as the first to report the proposed merger.

11 News has reached out to a local spokesperson with both King Soopers and Safeway for comment or confirmation about the proposed talks. Last time this article was updated at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, 11 News had not received a response.

“The proposed merger of these two grocery giants is devastating for workers and consumers alike and must be stopped,” part of a joint statement from Kim Cordova, President of UFCW Local 7 and Vice President of UFCW International Union, reads. “Just as our UFCW workers stood together to negotiate landmark new contracts with both Kroger and Albertsons/Safeway last year across the western US, we will stand united to fight for access to nutritious food, a safe shopping experience, and investments in good jobs in our communities. Essential UFCW grocery store workers emerged stronger from the COVID-19 pandemic, winning landmark protections against the virus, store violence and other threats. Standing together, we know our voices are stronger than the corporations’ anti-worker rhetoric.”

UFCW Local 7 claims the merger would create a monopoly in the grocery store industry.

