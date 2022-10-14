Power restored for an area in west Colorado Springs

The area affected by a power outage on the west side of Colorado Springs on Friday, Oct. 14.
The area affected by a power outage on the west side of Colorado Springs on Friday, Oct. 14.(Colorado Springs Utilities)
By Lauren Watson
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 11:36 AM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -A power outage was affecting an area on the west side of Colorado Springs Friday morning.

Power has since been restored.

Colorado Springs Utilities showed an outage affecting an area along South 8th Street and including parts of West Cimarron Street and a portion of I-25. A map showing the full outage area is at the top of this article.

11 News became aware of the outage when multiple viewers called in reporting that signal lights on W. Cimarron Street were out.

Colorado Springs Utilities said that that crews started work on the outage at 11:25 a.m. Click here for the latest outage updates.

