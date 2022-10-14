Man sentenced for robbing 75-year-old woman in her Pueblo West home

Thomas Cosgrove
Thomas Cosgrove(PCSO)
By Tony Keith
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 2:46 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KKTV) - A 53-year-old man was sentenced to years in prison after robbing a 75-year-old woman in her Pueblo West home.

Thomas Cosgrove pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery this week and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, along with three years of parole. The robbery happened on March 18. The victim told authorities Cosgrove unexpectedly entered her home.

“The victim said the man was carrying a box of Ensure protein drinks and he offered her one and took the remainder to her kitchen,” part of a news release from the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office reads. “When he returned

from the kitchen, the victim said he asked her for money and then pulled out a handgun and demanded her purse. The suspect took the woman’s purse and left the home. The woman was not injured.”

Cosgrove has been in the Pueblo County Jail since March.

