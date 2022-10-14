Crews respond to a fire east of Colorado Springs

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a fire east of Colorado Springs on Friday.

Just before 1 p.m. there was heavy smoke in an area off Elbert Road between Highway 24 and Judge Orr Road. An exact address was not available. The fire appeared to be under control by about 1:20 p.m.

KKTV 11 News has a crew headed to the scene. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

