Colorado woman sentenced to prison for child abuse resulting in death and serious bodily injury

CRAIG, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado woman convicted of child abuse that resulted in the death of one of her children and serious injury of the other was sentenced this week.

Kaylee Messerly, 37, was sentenced to 16 years in prison for child abuse that resulted in the death of her 18-month-old daughter and 10 years for abuse that caused serious injury to her daughter who was three at the time, according to court documents.

The incident occurred near Craig in March 2021. Messerly was convicted in June of this year and sentenced on Wednesday.

Moffat County deputies said in a news release after Messerly’s conviction in June that evidence showed Messerly tested positive for meth.

