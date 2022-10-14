Colorado woman sentenced to prison for child abuse resulting in death and serious bodily injury

Kaylee Ann Messerly, 37, was sentenced to 26 years in prison this week after being convicted on...
Kaylee Ann Messerly, 37, was sentenced to 26 years in prison this week after being convicted on multiple child abuse charges in June 2022.(Moffat County Sheriff's Office CRIMEWATCH)
By Lauren Watson
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 12:42 PM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAIG, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado woman convicted of child abuse that resulted in the death of one of her children and serious injury of the other was sentenced this week.

Kaylee Messerly, 37, was sentenced to 16 years in prison for child abuse that resulted in the death of her 18-month-old daughter and 10 years for abuse that caused serious injury to her daughter who was three at the time, according to court documents.

The incident occurred near Craig in March 2021. Messerly was convicted in June of this year and sentenced on Wednesday.

Moffat County deputies said in a news release after Messerly’s conviction in June that evidence showed Messerly tested positive for meth.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Still from video
Contractor who smashed bathroom in Colorado sentenced to jail
The scene of the crash at Judge Orr Road and Soap Weed Road on Oct. 13, 2022.
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in rollover east of Colorado Springs
FBI activity in Pueblo West 10/13/22.
FBI activity in Pueblo West
Letecia Stauch was arrested March 2, 2020 and suspected of her stepson's murder, Gannon...
Trial set for Colorado woman accused of killing her stepson Gannon Stauch
A King Soopers in Colorado.
Reports that parent companies of King Soopers and Safeway may merge

Latest News

Warm today & tomorrow, cooler Sunday
Warm into Saturday, cooler Sunday
The area affected by a power outage on the west side of Colorado Springs on Friday, Oct. 14.
Power restored for an area in west Colorado Springs
Manitou Springs holds annual photo contest
Calling all photographers! Manitou Springs holding photo contest to celebrate its 150th birthday
Deadline for filing 2021 taxes on Monday
Deadline for filing 2021 taxes on Monday