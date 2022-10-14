Colorado Springs police ask for help identifying burglary suspects

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Colorado Springs police are asking for help identifying two suspects in a burglary that happened in the east part of the city in late September.

In a release sent Friday, police said the incident occurred around 7 a.m. on Sept. 30 in the 3800 block of North Academy Boulevard, near Austin Bluffs Parkway.

The suspects reportedly took an unknown amount of cash and hair care products from the business.

The suspects and their vehicle are pictured at the top of this article.

Police ask anyone with information about the suspects or the crime to contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or Pikes Peak area Crimestoppers at 719-634-7867.

