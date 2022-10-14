Colorado Springs police ask for help finding missing boy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are asking the public for help finding a missing and endangered teen. But they also say if you see him, do not approach him.

15-year-old Damiean Goings was last see in the 800 block of Holmes Drive, near Chelton and Galley.

Police say Goings can be aggressive with strangers, so they’re asking anyone who sees him to call 719-444-7000.

Missing/Endangered: Damiean Goings, 15 yoa, light-skinned black male with curly hair, 6’03", 200 lbs, wearing a sweatshirt, sweatpants & black tennis shoes. Last seen in the 800 blk of Holmes Dr at 4 pm. He can be aggressive to strangers. Do not approach Call 719-444-7000. pic.twitter.com/9ZCWZaCaxi — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) October 14, 2022

