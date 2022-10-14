Colorado Springs police ask for help finding missing boy

Damien Goings was last seen in southeast Colorado Springs.
Damien Goings was last seen in southeast Colorado Springs.(CSPD)
By Adam Atchison
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 9:31 PM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are asking the public for help finding a missing and endangered teen. But they also say if you see him, do not approach him.

15-year-old Damiean Goings was last see in the 800 block of Holmes Drive, near Chelton and Galley.

Police say Goings can be aggressive with strangers, so they’re asking anyone who sees him to call 719-444-7000.

