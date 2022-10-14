Arrests made after ‘short foot chase’ in Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser
Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser(KKTV)
By Lauren Watson
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 7:30 AM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police arrested two people following a ‘short foot chase’ on the northeast side of town Thursday.

According to a blotter entry, detectives found a stolen vehicle in the 9600 block of North Powers Boulevard near East Woodman Road around 10 a.m.

After stopping the car, police said the two people who were in it ran and left two handguns behind. This led to the foot chase, which the suspects were detained after.

Police said both people arrested had outstanding felony warrants and are suspects in a number of other crimes. They added that the driver was a male juvenile who had previously been arrested for an armed carjacking and had not appeared in court. They say the other person arrested was an adult male.

As of Friday morning, the investigation was still ongoing, and the names of those arrested had not yet been released.

