2 semis crash along Colorado highways, 1 catches fire

LOVELAND, Colo. (KKTV) - A driver was injured following a crash between two semis on a Colorado highway Friday.

Colorado State Patrol is reporting the crash happened at about 12:20 p.m. along Highway 34 near I-25 in the Loveland area. CDOT announced both directions of Highway 34 were closed at about 12:35 p.m. One of the semis caught fire.

KKTV 11 News partner CBS Colorado is reporting one of the drivers was burned, details on how severe the injuries may have been were not available.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the crash. The purpose of this article is to alert the public to a crash causing major traffic delays. Highway 34 was still closed as of 1:40 p.m., Colorado State Patrol was reporting the bridge needed to be inspected.

I 25 MP 257 shut down in both directions due to crash as well as Hwy 34 at 125. Traffic diverted from the 402 over to CR13 to Hwy 392 and back to the byway. Traffic going the other direction exit the byway to 392 to CR13 over to 402. Extended closure. Expect long delay Avoid area pic.twitter.com/kzs6V1dlV2 — Colorado State Patrol (@CSP_News) October 14, 2022

