2 semis crash along Colorado highways, 1 catches fire

Crash involving two semis in Colorado 10/14/22.
Crash involving two semis in Colorado 10/14/22.(CSP)
By Tony Keith
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 1:45 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LOVELAND, Colo. (KKTV) - A driver was injured following a crash between two semis on a Colorado highway Friday.

Colorado State Patrol is reporting the crash happened at about 12:20 p.m. along Highway 34 near I-25 in the Loveland area. CDOT announced both directions of Highway 34 were closed at about 12:35 p.m. One of the semis caught fire.

KKTV 11 News partner CBS Colorado is reporting one of the drivers was burned, details on how severe the injuries may have been were not available.

Click here for a live traffic map.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the crash. The purpose of this article is to alert the public to a crash causing major traffic delays. Highway 34 was still closed as of 1:40 p.m., Colorado State Patrol was reporting the bridge needed to be inspected.

