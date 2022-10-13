Woman reported missing in the Security-Widefield area
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 5:03 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in El Paso County are asking for help with locating a missing woman who may be in danger.
The sheriff’s office didn’t add why they consider her “endangered,” but they are asking everyone to be on the lookout for 31-year-old Lindsay Woods. Woods is pictured at the top of this article. She was last seen near Security Boulevard and Fontaine Boulevard south of Colorado Springs.
Anyone with information on her location is asked to call 719-390-5555.
