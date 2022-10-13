Woman reported missing in the Security-Widefield area

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in El Paso County are asking for help with locating a missing woman who may be in danger.

The sheriff’s office didn’t add why they consider her “endangered,” but they are asking everyone to be on the lookout for 31-year-old Lindsay Woods. Woods is pictured at the top of this article. She was last seen near Security Boulevard and Fontaine Boulevard south of Colorado Springs.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call 719-390-5555.

Have you seen Lindsay Woods? She's a black female, 31 y/o, 5'7"/medium build/black hair/brown eyes. She was wearing a black top, black pants, gold in color wire framed glasses, and last seen near Security Blvd/Fontaine Blvd. Please call 719-390-5555 if you see her. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/UxEvTxeDPQ — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) October 13, 2022

