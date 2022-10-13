Trial set for Colorado woman accused of killing her stepson Gannon Stauch

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Letecia Stauch, the woman accused of killing her stepson Gannon, has a trial date.

The trial for Stauch is scheduled to start March 20, 2023.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated.

Timeline on the case that started in 2020:

Monday, Jan. 27, 2020

- 6:55 p.m., El Paso County Sheriff’s Office dispatch receives call of runaway child, 6600 block of Mandan Drive in the Lorson Ranch neighborhood.

- 7:32 p.m., Gannon Stauch entered into state and national databases as active runaway

- Last seen between 3 and 4 p.m. on the 27th

- Nothing found on initial search

Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020

- 12:29 p.m., case turned over to EPSO investigators

- Detectives conduct interviews, collect surveillance, follow up on additional leads

Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020

- Investigation continues

Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020

- Upgrade case from runaway to endangered missing child

- EPSO requests resources from NCMEC and FBI Crimes Abduction Rapid Deployment Team

Friday, Jan. 31, 2020

- Letecia Stauch speaks exclusively to 11 News reporter Spencer Wilson

Monday, Feb. 3, 2020

- Neighbor comes forward with home surveillance video showing a driver and passenger getting into a truck the day Gannon went missing, and only one person returning hours later.

Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020

- 4th Judicial District Attorney Dan May is first seen at the Stauch home.

Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020

- Search for Gannon moves into Douglas County.

Friday, Feb. 21, 2020

- Douglas County search suspended. Sheriff’s office says there remains the potential for search efforts to start up any time.

Monday, March 2, 2020

- Letecia Stauch arrested in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Wednesday, March 4, 2020

-Letecia reportedly attacked a deputy and was held in a Kansas jail, according to a source.

Thursday, March 5, 2020

-Letecia arrives in Colorado Springs for a video advisement hearing.

Friday, March 20, 2020

-Authorities announced they believe they found the remains of Gannon in Florida and file new charges against Letecia.

Thursday, March 13, 2022

-Judge announced a trial date for Letecia, March 20, 2023.

