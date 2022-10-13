Trial set for Colorado woman accused of killing her stepson Gannon Stauch

Full interview with Letecia, the woman accused of murdering her stepson Gannon Stauch. This interview was shot Jan. 31, 2020, days after Gannon went missing.
By Tony Keith
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 1:59 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Letecia Stauch, the woman accused of killing her stepson Gannon, has a trial date.

The trial for Stauch is scheduled to start March 20, 2023.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated.

Timeline on the case that started in 2020:

Monday, Jan. 27, 2020

- 6:55 p.m., El Paso County Sheriff’s Office dispatch receives call of runaway child, 6600 block of Mandan Drive in the Lorson Ranch neighborhood.

- 7:32 p.m., Gannon Stauch entered into state and national databases as active runaway

- Last seen between 3 and 4 p.m. on the 27th

- Nothing found on initial search

Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020

- 12:29 p.m., case turned over to EPSO investigators

- Detectives conduct interviews, collect surveillance, follow up on additional leads

Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020

- Investigation continues

Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020

- Upgrade case from runaway to endangered missing child

- EPSO requests resources from NCMEC and FBI Crimes Abduction Rapid Deployment Team

Friday, Jan. 31, 2020

- Letecia Stauch speaks exclusively to 11 News reporter Spencer Wilson

Monday, Feb. 3, 2020

- Neighbor comes forward with home surveillance video showing a driver and passenger getting into a truck the day Gannon went missing, and only one person returning hours later.

Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020

- 4th Judicial District Attorney Dan May is first seen at the Stauch home.

Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020

- Search for Gannon moves into Douglas County.

Friday, Feb. 21, 2020

- Douglas County search suspended. Sheriff’s office says there remains the potential for search efforts to start up any time.

Monday, March 2, 2020

- Letecia Stauch arrested in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Wednesday, March 4, 2020

-Letecia reportedly attacked a deputy and was held in a Kansas jail, according to a source.

Thursday, March 5, 2020

-Letecia arrives in Colorado Springs for a video advisement hearing.

Friday, March 20, 2020

-Authorities announced they believe they found the remains of Gannon in Florida and file new charges against Letecia.

Thursday, March 13, 2022

-Judge announced a trial date for Letecia, March 20, 2023.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Artur Jakubowski. pictured in the bottom right passed away following a crash on 10/11/22.
Man in wheelchair dies after being hit by car east of downtown Colorado Springs
Tejon Eatery in Colorado Springs 10/11/22.
Tejon Eatery in Colorado Springs announces closure on social media; post has since been removed
The scene of the crash at Judge Orr Road and Soap Weed Road on Oct. 13, 2022.
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in rollover east of Colorado Springs
SWAT investigates home in area of Cheyenne Mountain Estates as part of Colorado Springs Police investigation
President Biden visits Colorado 10/12/22.
President Biden visits Colorado

Latest News

Charged with first degree murder in El Paso County, CO
Colorado sheriff’s office arrests man accused of killing another who allegedly started fires
FBI activity in Pueblo West 10/13/22.
FBI activity in Pueblo West
WATCH: Live report on FBI activity in Colorado from Pueblo west neighborhood
WATCH: Live report on FBI activity in Colorado from Pueblo west neighborhood
Still from video
Contractor who smashed bathroom in Colorado sentenced to jail