Suspect robs southeast Springs King Soopers

(WCAX)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 6:06 AM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man clad in a surgical mask robbed a southeast Springs grocery store late Wednesday night.

Police say the suspect walked into the King Soopers at South Academy and Hancock just before 10 and handed an employee a note demanding cash. He left after getting what he came for.

There were no reports of the suspect carrying any weapons.

Along with the mask, the suspect was reportedly wearing a beanie. No further description has been made available.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP.

