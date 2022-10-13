Motorcycle rider hit by SUV in east Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after they were hit by an SUV Wednesday evening.

Police say a Chevy Tahoe was making a left turn from Boulder Street onto Prairie at the same time the rider was traveling through the intersection. The vehicles collided and the motorcyclist was thrown from their bike.

“The rider of the motorcycle was treated for life-threatening injuries on scene by members of CSFD and AMR prior to being transported to a local hospital,” police said.

There has been no update on the rider’s condition as of Thursday morning. No injuries were reported for the driver of the Tahoe.

The crash remains under investigation, but police say alcohol and speeding are not suspected factors.

