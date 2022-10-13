Judge sets trial dates for parents accused in two fentanyl cases, including their son’s death

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Kira Villalba and Joenny Astacio will be tried together in two cases, according to a judge’s ruling in El Paso County court Wednesday.

11 News was the only television station with reporters in the courtroom.

Astacio’s aunt says this case has been sad for her entire family. “It’s horrible, it’s horrific, it is absolutely terrible. I think anybody with a heart would be thinking the same thing I’m thinking,” Keila Paulino said.

Prosecutors asked the judge to try the two defendants together, rather than separately. Defense attorneys for both Villalba and Astacio fought to have their clients tried separately, saying a joint trial would not be as fair to each defendant. The judge ruled against that, and set two joint trial dates for two different cases involving fentanyl the couple was allegedly involved in.

In the first case, the two are charged with child abuse resulting in death of their 15-month-old, Cairo Astacio. Arrest papers say Cairo died from fentanyl, and fentanyl was found in the couple’s home at the time. The two also had fentanyl and several other drugs in their systems when their son died, according to court documents. Those same papers say Villalba woke up in bed with Cairo underneath her before he was rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead. When Villalba woke up, Joenny was reportedly in the other room.

“He was not physically with the baby. The baby was in bed with her when this occurred,” Paulino said.

The trial for Cairo’s death is set for December 5th.

The second case alleges the couple distributed fentanyl to a 13-year-old who overdosed twice on the drug. According to what was said in a prior court hearing, the child likely could have died had they not have received Narcan, a nasal spray that can reverse opiod overdoses.

That trial is set for February 6th.

