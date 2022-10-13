Huge swarm of jellyfish washes up on beach

The Cape Hatteras National Seashore with the National Park Service shared photos on Facebook of...
The Cape Hatteras National Seashore with the National Park Service shared photos on Facebook of what appears to be thousands of jellyfish lining the beach.(National Park Service)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 3:41 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCRACOKE ISLAND, N.C. (Gray News) – A huge swarm of cannonball jellyfish washed up on Ocracoke Island, part of North Carolina’s coastal Outer Banks region.

The Cape Hatteras National Seashore with the National Park Service shared photos on Facebook Wednesday of what appears to be thousands of jellyfish lining the beach.

Officials said while this particular species of jellyfish generally doesn’t sting, they advise...
Officials said while this particular species of jellyfish generally doesn’t sting, they advise beachgoers to avoid touching them.(National Park Service)

According to the National Park Service, jellyfish rely on winds and currents to help them swim. Colder water temperatures, winds, and currents can all play a role in them washing ashore.

Officials said while this particular species of jellyfish generally don’t sting, they advise beachgoers to avoid touching them.

“They will be left on shore to let nature take its course,” the National Park Service wrote. “Some may wash back out with the tide or become food for other living things on the seashore like birds or crabs.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Artur Jakubowski. pictured in the bottom right passed away following a crash on 10/11/22.
Man in wheelchair dies after being hit by car east of downtown Colorado Springs
Tejon Eatery in Colorado Springs 10/11/22.
Tejon Eatery in Colorado Springs announces closure on social media; post has since been removed
The scene of the crash at Judge Orr Road and Soap Weed Road on Oct. 13, 2022.
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in rollover east of Colorado Springs
SWAT investigates home in area of Cheyenne Mountain Estates as part of Colorado Springs Police investigation
President Biden visits Colorado 10/12/22.
President Biden visits Colorado

Latest News

CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for...
State Police: three officers shot in Bristol
Mild and dry conditions continue
Continued mild & dry
The alleged $250 million fleecing of the nonprofit Feeding Our Future program targeted federal...
1st guilty pleas entered in $250M federal food program fraud
Lindsay Woods
Woman reported missing in the Security-Widefield area
Colorado election update
UCCS professor talks early predictions, party nominees, and voter interests ahead of Colorado elections