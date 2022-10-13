Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8 to launch electric school bus

An electric bus is scheduled to make its maiden voyage Oct. 19.
By Tony Keith
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 3:20 PM MDT
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8 will be launching an electric school bus next week.

The bus will make its maiden voyage on Oct. 19 to Fountain Middle School with some students and guests on board. A spokesperson for Fountain-Fort Carson says it will be the first electric school bus in El Paso County.

Funding for the bus came via a grant from the Regional Air Quality Council in Denver. The council helped launch Colorado’s first-ever electric school bus in March of 2021.

KKTV 11 News plans on covering the maiden voyage as we hope to have updates on the vehicle next week.

