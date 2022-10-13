Crash causes delays on southbound I-25 in Colorado Springs Thursday evening
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 5:13 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash was causing delays along southbound I-25 in Colorado Springs on Thursday.
Colorado Springs Police are reporting they received a call for a crash at about 4:35 p.m. near Lake Avenue. Last time this article was updated, there were no life-threatening injuries reported. When this article was updated at 5:10 p.m., at least one lane was open.
The highway was back open by 5:45 p.m.
This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the crash. The purpose of this article is to alert the public to a crash impacting traffic during Rush Hour.
