Contractor who smashed bathroom in Colorado sentenced to jail

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A dispute over payment turned ugly, culminating with a viral video showing a contractor destroying his own work inside a home in Colorado Springs.

The man caught on video in September of 2021 destroying the bathroom he remodeled was sentenced to jail on Thursday for 15 days. Part of the sentence for Terry Gregory also includes three years of supervised probation.

EDITOR’S NOTE: There have been previous reports of multiple people confusing this contractor with a businesses in Colorado Springs that has a similar name. 11 News recommends doing your own research when looking for a contractor and pay close attention to the businesses name.

