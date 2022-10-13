Colorado woman pinned by the officer who saved her when she was an infant

By Tony Keith
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 5:36 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado woman will be serving the El Paso County community as a sheriff’s deputy, after sharing a powerful moment with the man who saved her more than 20 years ago.

According to a post by the Escondido Police Department in California, Deputy Young was only six weeks old in November of 2020 when she was placed in protective custody. The police department is reporting one of their officer’s was called to a home and found Young on a bed next to her mother, along with a meth pipe nearby.

“The little girl was under weight and her mother (only 17 years old) was already struggling with a drug problem,” part of a post by the Escondido Police Department reads. “The little girl was a clear neglect victim, so the officer took her from the mother and placed her in protective custody.”

Deputy Young was adopted into a family, and recently her mom was able to track down the officer who saved her daughter’s life. That officer attended a recent El Paso County Sheriff’s Academy graduation to pin Deputy Young’s badge!

We are honored to have Deputy Young as part of our family. Please read the story shared of Sergeant Valdivia’s...

Posted by EPC Sheriff's Office on Friday, October 7, 2022

