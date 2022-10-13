Colorado sheriff’s office arrests man accused of homicide and arson

Charged with first degree murder in El Paso County, CO
By Carel Lajara
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 12:22 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - On Wednesday, El Paso County deputies arrested 64-year-old Gregory Paul Lee on charges of first degree murder for the killing of 49-year-old Jose Delgado Diaz.

Lee is also accused of setting fire to several Rvs and other motor vehicles at a homeless camp near B Street in unincorporated El Paso County on Monday. The Stratmoor Fire Department, as well as other fire agencies, responded to that scene just before 2 a.m. on Oct. 12th. Fire officials say numerous residents of that homeless camp identified Lee as responsible for setting that fire.

Later that morning, just before 6:30 a.m., EPSO responded to a 911 call for a man who had appeared to be have been shot behind a business located a short distance away from where the fire occurred on B street. Upon arrival, found a man who had been stabbed in the chest. They performed life-saving measures but that victim, later identified as Diaz, died on scene.

Diaz described the same person witnesses reported for setting the fire at the homeless camp. Detectives with the Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division were then able to identify and arrest Lee. He has been booked into the El Paso County Jail.

