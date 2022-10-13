Castle Rock resident suspected of vehicular homicide and DUI after 2 die on I-25

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A person from Castle Rock is suspected of driving under the influence as they are being charged with vehicular homicide.

The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is reporting a trooper was called to help four people experiencing car problems on I-25 near Castle Rock Wednesday night at about 10:30. The trooper was helping the group on the shoulder of the road, according to CSP.

“During the motorist assist, two of the individuals in the party were instructed by the trooper to return to their vehicle and get back inside as a safety precaution,” a news release from Colorado State Patrol reads. “Shortly after this conversation, the trooper was walking away from the two individuals whom were instructed to get back into the vehicle when a car took over the shoulder. The driver struck the two individuals killing them instantly then hit the guardrail ultimately disabling the vehicle. The driver then proceeded to stop at the scene and was transported to a nearby hospital as a precaution and was later discharged.”

The driver was only identified as someone from Castle Rock.

“Two lives ended due to one person’s choice to selfishly get behind the wheel while impaired,” stated Matthew C. Packard, Chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “This tragedy is another example of people failing to act responsibly, failing to make a plan for a sober ride, and failing to drive within their designated lane. Five lives changed in the blink of an eye and it didn’t have to happen.”

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.