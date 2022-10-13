74-year-old woman reported missing south of Colorado Springs

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help with locating a missing woman.

The sheriff’s office is reporting 74-year-old Bernice was last seen Tuesday night in the 1400 block of Chadwick Dr. The area is south of Colorado Springs near S. Academy and I-25.

“She suffers from symptoms related to cognitive decline,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a social media post Wednesday night.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call 719-390-5555.

