74-year-old woman reported missing south of Colorado Springs

Bernice was last seen south of Colorado Springs on 10/11/22.
Bernice was last seen south of Colorado Springs on 10/11/22.(EPSO)
By Tony Keith
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 11:14 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help with locating a missing woman.

The sheriff’s office is reporting 74-year-old Bernice was last seen Tuesday night in the 1400 block of Chadwick Dr. The area is south of Colorado Springs near S. Academy and I-25.

“She suffers from symptoms related to cognitive decline,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a social media post Wednesday night.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call 719-390-5555.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tejon Eatery in Colorado Springs 10/11/22.
Tejon Eatery in Colorado Springs announces closure on social media; post has since been removed
Cimmaron/Tejon police activity 10/10/2022
Man strangled to death outside of downtown Colorado Springs bar
SWAT investigates home in area of Cheyenne Mountain Estates as part of Colorado Springs Police investigation
Artur Jakubowski. pictured in the bottom right passed away following a crash on 10/11/22.
Man in wheelchair dies after being hit by car east of downtown Colorado Springs
Jordan Eschberger
Child reported missing in Colorado Springs area was found and is safe

Latest News

The land is significant to both the indigenous Ute people and the United States Military.
WATCH - Biden dedicates Camp Hale as a national monument
Artur Jakubowski was 94 year old
Man in wheelchair dies after being hit by car east of downtown Colorado Springs, his family speaks out
Kira Villalba and Joenny Astacio will be tried together in two cases, according to a judge’s...
Judge sets trial dates for parents accused in two fentanyl cases, including their son’s death
10/12/22
WATCH: Suspicious death investigation in Pueblo