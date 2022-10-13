6 displaced after apartment fire in southeast Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Six people are displaced and a cat is missing after a fire sparked in an apartment complex in southeast Colorado Springs overnight.

Flames lit up the building as firefighters attacked the blaze.

Update - All occupants have been evacuated while CSFD is making an attack on the fire. pic.twitter.com/pB88gfU8Kg — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) October 13, 2022

The fire was first reported at 4 a.m. at the Western Terrace Apartments near Chelton and Fountain, south of the Valley Hi Golf Course.

UPDATE: @CSFDPIO says all occupants have been evacuated. Smoke coming from a unit still. @KKTV11News pic.twitter.com/NmgWiPKcHM — Kasia Kerridge (@KasiaKerridgeTV) October 13, 2022

The fire was declared out just after 5 a.m., though the fire department said that crews were still extinguishing hot spots and would be at the scene a while longer.

While they worked the fire, 11 News reporter Kasia Kerridge reported seeing firefighters climbing to the top floor of the building and using saws.

This is a developing story; keep checking back for updates.

