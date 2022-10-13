6 displaced after apartment fire in southeast Springs

Smoke and flames can be seen at the Western Terrace apartments on Oct. 13, 2022.
Smoke and flames can be seen at the Western Terrace apartments on Oct. 13, 2022.(Colorado Springs Fire Department)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 5:03 AM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Six people are displaced and a cat is missing after a fire sparked in an apartment complex in southeast Colorado Springs overnight.

Flames lit up the building as firefighters attacked the blaze.

The fire was first reported at 4 a.m. at the Western Terrace Apartments near Chelton and Fountain, south of the Valley Hi Golf Course.

The fire was declared out just after 5 a.m., though the fire department said that crews were still extinguishing hot spots and would be at the scene a while longer.

While they worked the fire, 11 News reporter Kasia Kerridge reported seeing firefighters climbing to the top floor of the building and using saws.

This is a developing story; keep checking back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tejon Eatery in Colorado Springs 10/11/22.
Tejon Eatery in Colorado Springs announces closure on social media; post has since been removed
Artur Jakubowski. pictured in the bottom right passed away following a crash on 10/11/22.
Man in wheelchair dies after being hit by car east of downtown Colorado Springs
SWAT investigates home in area of Cheyenne Mountain Estates as part of Colorado Springs Police investigation
New details about reported strangulation downtown, police on scene
Latest information on the strangulation death near Downtown Colorado Springs
Jordan Eschberger
Child reported missing in Colorado Springs area was found and is safe

Latest News

Slight cooldown by the weekend.
Continued mild & dry
Bernice was last seen south of Colorado Springs on 10/11/22.
74-year-old woman reported missing south of Colorado Springs
The land is significant to both the indigenous Ute people and the United States Military.
WATCH - Biden dedicates Camp Hale as a national monument
Artur Jakubowski was 94 year old
Man in wheelchair dies after being hit by car east of downtown Colorado Springs, his family speaks out