1 killed, 1 seriously injured in rollover east of Colorado Springs

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A passenger was killed after an SUV flipped over on a rural El Paso County road early Thursday morning.

Trooper Josh Lewis with Colorado State Patrol says the Chevy was traveling in the area of Judge Orr Road and Soap Weed Road when the driver crashed and rolled the vehicle. Lewis did not have information on what caused the crash or whether intoxication and/or speeding were factors. The rollover was reported at 3:46 a.m.

A 48-year-old man died at the scene, while a 29-year-old woman suffered serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital. The driver, a 34-year-old man, sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital just as a precaution.

At the time of this writing, no one involved has been identified.

We will update this article as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.