1 killed, 1 seriously injured in rollover east of Colorado Springs

Police lights road
(Pexels via MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 6:26 AM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A passenger was killed after an SUV flipped over on a rural El Paso County road early Thursday morning.

Trooper Josh Lewis with Colorado State Patrol says the Chevy was traveling in the area of Judge Orr Road and Soap Weed Road when the driver crashed and rolled the vehicle. Lewis did not have information on what caused the crash or whether intoxication and/or speeding were factors. The rollover was reported at 3:46 a.m.

A 48-year-old man died at the scene, while a 29-year-old woman suffered serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital. The driver, a 34-year-old man, sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital just as a precaution.

At the time of this writing, no one involved has been identified.

We will update this article as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tejon Eatery in Colorado Springs 10/11/22.
Tejon Eatery in Colorado Springs announces closure on social media; post has since been removed
Artur Jakubowski. pictured in the bottom right passed away following a crash on 10/11/22.
Man in wheelchair dies after being hit by car east of downtown Colorado Springs
SWAT investigates home in area of Cheyenne Mountain Estates as part of Colorado Springs Police investigation
New details about reported strangulation downtown, police on scene
Latest information on the strangulation death near Downtown Colorado Springs
Jordan Eschberger
Child reported missing in Colorado Springs area was found and is safe

Latest News

Smoke and flames can be seen at the Western Terrace apartments on Oct. 13, 2022.
6 displaced after apartment fire in southeast Springs
Suspect robs southeast Springs King Soopers
Slight cooldown by the weekend.
Continued mild & dry
Bernice was last seen south of Colorado Springs on 10/11/22.
74-year-old woman reported missing south of Colorado Springs