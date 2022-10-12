This country wants to tax farmers for cow burps, farts

Cow burps or farts aren’t just smelly. They contribute to climate change, officials said.
Cow burps or farts aren’t just smelly. They contribute to climate change, officials said.(Brian Johnson & Dane Kantner / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 6:18 AM MDT
(CNN) - New Zealand has issued a proposal to tax farmers for their livestock emissions.

They said cow burps or farts aren’t just smelly. They contribute to climate change.

They emit methane, a potent greenhouse gas, when they pass gas and burp.

Farmers have raised concerns about the high cost of this plan. The country has about 10 million cattle and 26 million sheep.

The government says the revenue raised from the proposed tax will go back into the sector through technology, research and incentive payments.

The proposal is now in consultation. A final decision is expected at the end of November.

