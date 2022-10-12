Task force recommends all adults be screened for anxiety: What to know

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Anxiety disorders are common in adults, yet they often go undetected.

A task force comprised of national experts is hoping to change that.

11 News anchor Katie Pelton sat down with Dr. Lori Pbert with the U.S. Preventative Services Task Force to discuss what this group is aiming to do -- and how this could help those quietly suffering.

KATIE PELTON: WHAT DOES THIS TASK FORCE DO?

Dr. Lori Pbert: “The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force is a voluntary body of national experts who are experts in preventive medicine and primary care and our role is to develop recommendations for clinical preventative services in a primary care setting. My role is as one of the 16 members of this task force.”

“A part of our task force process is to periodically solicit nominations for new topics, as well as reviewing prior topics and making sure we’re keeping them updated. As part of that process, the screening for anxiety disorders was nominated and prioritized by the task force because of its public health importance.

“Interestingly this topic was prioritized prior to the COVID pandemic, and we’ve been working on it since and we’re pleased to provide this recommendation now during a time that we know mental health concerns are so prevalent.”

PELTON: THE TASK FORCE RECOMMENDS ALL ADULTS SHOULD BE SCREENED FOR ANXIETY. WHAT WILL THIS SCREENING LOOK LIKE? WILL I GET SCREENED DURING A REGULAR CHECK LIST?

Pbert: “What will happen is when you go into your primary care practice setting, you know how you typically have that clipboard with all those questionnaires and questions that they ask us, you will have questions regarding anxiety disorder symptoms. These questions then the provider can review, and if it looks like there may be something that requires a bit more assessment, then you will be sent to a mental health care professional who can do a clinical diagnostic interview. That interview actually goes more in depth so you can see whether or not you have an anxiety disorder. If so, you and your health care provider can work on determining what type of treatment is best for you.”

PELTON: DO YOU THINK THE NEED IS GREATER NOW THAN EVER? I HAVE SUFFERED FROM ANXIETY FOR YEARS, AND IT HAS GOTTEN WORSE DURING THE PANDEMIC.

Pbert: “Katie, I really appreciate your sharing that information about yourself. As we know, 19% of adults in the US have had an anxiety disorder in the past year. That’s 1 in 5 people, so you are definitely not alone. We know that many people who are experiencing anxiety disorders are going undetected. This recommendation is specifically for folks who are not showing signs or symptoms in the primary care practice. So the idea is for us to be able to use this screening for anxiety as a way to identify individuals who may not have signs or symptoms or a diagnosis of a mental health condition, so that we can identify folks early, connect them to diagnosis, and then to the care they need, and get the care earlier. We know the lag time in terms of individuals receiving initiating treatment is 23 years for anxiety disorders, so it’s going unrecognized in the primary care setting. So we are hoping this recommendation will bring this to the forefront so we can screen more people and identify folks early.”

PELTON: HAPPY TO SHARE SO FOLKS CAN REACH OUT. WHAT’S THE NEXT STEP?

Pbert: “Right now, this is a draft recommendation, so the next step is we’re currently in the process of soliciting public comments on the draft recommendation. Once we receive those comments, what we will do is look through them very carefully, we will integrate those to make sure that the final recommendation is clear, comprehensive and accurate. ... Takes time to go through public comment ... the next step is for it to be published.”

We’ll have the full interview Wednesday during 11 News at Noon. We will post it to this article after it airs, so check back!

