Police searching for 13-year-old runaway last seen in south part of Cañon City

Cañon City, Colo. (KKTV) - The Fremont County Sheriff’s Offices is asking for help in locating a runway juvenile, who was last seen yesterday at the 1600 block of Chestnut Street in south Cañon City.

Layla Meador is said to be 13-years-old with red hair and brown eyes. Police say she is approximately 5′2″ and weighs about 90 pounds. She was wearing a black shirt with flowers, blue jeans with holes, and is believed to have a backpack with her.

Layla is believed to be making her way to Salida, Colorado- which is south of Buena Vista and just north of Highway 50.

If anyone is aware of her location, please contact the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office at 719-276-5555.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.