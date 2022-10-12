Police searching for 13-year-old runaway last seen in south part of Cañon City

13-year-old Layla Meador last seen in Cañon City
By Jacob O'Leary
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 9:31 PM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Cañon City, Colo. (KKTV) - The Fremont County Sheriff’s Offices is asking for help in locating a runway juvenile, who was last seen yesterday at the 1600 block of Chestnut Street in south Cañon City.

Layla Meador is said to be 13-years-old with red hair and brown eyes. Police say she is approximately 5′2″ and weighs about 90 pounds. She was wearing a black shirt with flowers, blue jeans with holes, and is believed to have a backpack with her.

Layla is believed to be making her way to Salida, Colorado- which is south of Buena Vista and just north of Highway 50.

If anyone is aware of her location, please contact the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office at 719-276-5555.

