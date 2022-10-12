More noise expected around Fort Carson through Oct. 22 for soldier training

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KKTV) - Don’t be alarmed if you’re hearing more bangs and booms around Fort Carson in the coming days.

The Mountain Post says soldiers with the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, are conducting round-the-clock training for the next week and half. The exercises start Wednesday and will continue through the 22nd. During this time, the post warns that increased noise and dust should be expected, including at night.

“The training is necessary to train and certify company sized elements of approximately 150 Soldiers on infantry tactics while incorporating enablers such as artillery, mortars, and aviation assets. This training enables soldiers to maintain their lethality so units are prepared for any potential mission they may be called upon to support around the globe,” Fort Carson said.

Anyone with noise complaints may call Fort Carson Public Affairs at 719-526-9849.

“Fort Carson is dedicated to being good neighbors ... we will continue to listen to our community and work through any noise issues that may arise. We strive to balance our training requirements with respecting the communities throughout the state of Colorado,” the Mountain Post said.

