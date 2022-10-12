Missing teen could be going to Salida

CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help with locating a missing teenager.

Authorities say 13-year-old Layla Meador is a runaway and was last seen in Canon City on Monday. A photo of Meador is at the top of this article.

The sheriff’s office adds there is reason to believe Meador is traveling to Salida. If you have information on her location, you’re asked to call 719-276-5555.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.