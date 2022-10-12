Man in wheelchair dies after being hit by car east of downtown Springs

A man has life-threatening injuries following a crash near Union/Bijou in Colorado Springs.
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 4:16 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A wheelchair-bound man has died following a crash near downtown Colorado Springs.

Police say the man was crossing Union early Tuesday afternoon just as a car was turning from Bijou onto Union. The area is a couple of blocks north of Memorial Park.

“Upon arrival, officers learned that a vehicle was traveling west on Bijou Street preparing to make a left turn to go south on Union Avenue,” police wrote in their online blotter. “As the vehicle began to make the left turn the vehicle struck a male in a motorized wheelchair crossing Union from the west to the east.”

The man was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He passed away a short time later.

The CSPD Major Crash Team is currently investigating the deadly collision. It’s unclear if the driver will be cited.

