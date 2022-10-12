Latest information on the strangulation death near Downtown Colorado Springs

CSPD investigates death at E. Cimarron St. and S Tejon St.
New details about reported strangulation downtown, police on scene
New details about reported strangulation downtown, police on scene(Grace Kraemer)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 9:52 PM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Three unrelated deaths are under investigation, according to Colorado Springs Police Department. They all happened within an hour of each other last night across Colorado Springs.

One happened at 19th and Unitah at the Wind River Apartments, another near Memorial Park, and the third in an alleyway near East Cimarron Street and South Tejon Street. That is where a man was found reportedly strangled.

Police said this happened around 8:00 p.m. Monday night, when many people were out walking around the area.

One man KKTV 11News spoke with a man who works near the area and was working when the crime happened. Adam Bull, an employee with Pikes Peak Lager House, said he thought the area was generally safe, “Especially at 8:00 p.m., when it was reported, I thought that was active in the night and I was just wondering if people had been around for it. I was kind of shocked in general. I think I should be good. I still feel like this is a generally safe area to come to, so I think maybe it was just a one off thing.”

Colorado Springs Police are still investigating this incident. They have not yet released the name of the victim or the suspect.

KKTV 11News will continue to follow this investigation and bring you updates when we know more.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cimmaron/Tejon police activity 10/10/2022
Man strangled to death outside of downtown Colorado Springs bar
Stratmoor Hills homeless camp fire 10/10/2022
‘We almost lost an entire subdivision’ after homeless camp fire sparked in Stratmoor Hills, fire chief says
Colorado Springs Airport, photo: KKTV.
Colorado Springs Airport targeted by Russian hackers as DIA also deals with a cyberattack
Tejon Eatery in Colorado Springs 10/11/22.
Tejon Eatery in Colorado Springs announces closure on social media, post has since been removed
Two from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office assess the scene in the 2100 block of B Street on...
Death investigation underway south of Colorado Springs

Latest News

13-year-old Layla Meador last seen in Cañon City
Police searching for 13-year-old runaway last seen in south part of Cañon City
10.11.22
Continued Mild & Dry
Layla Meador
Missing teen could be going to Salida
Jordan Eschberger
12-year-old boy reported missing in northeast Colorado Springs neighborhood