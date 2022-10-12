Latest information on the strangulation death near Downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Three unrelated deaths are under investigation, according to Colorado Springs Police Department. They all happened within an hour of each other last night across Colorado Springs.

One happened at 19th and Unitah at the Wind River Apartments, another near Memorial Park, and the third in an alleyway near East Cimarron Street and South Tejon Street. That is where a man was found reportedly strangled.

Police said this happened around 8:00 p.m. Monday night, when many people were out walking around the area.

One man KKTV 11News spoke with a man who works near the area and was working when the crime happened. Adam Bull, an employee with Pikes Peak Lager House, said he thought the area was generally safe, “Especially at 8:00 p.m., when it was reported, I thought that was active in the night and I was just wondering if people had been around for it. I was kind of shocked in general. I think I should be good. I still feel like this is a generally safe area to come to, so I think maybe it was just a one off thing.”

Colorado Springs Police are still investigating this incident. They have not yet released the name of the victim or the suspect.

KKTV 11News will continue to follow this investigation and bring you updates when we know more.

