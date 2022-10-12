Homicide on Pueblo’s west side under investigation

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo police are searching for the suspect in a homicide on the city’s west side Tuesday night.

Officers were called out to the 2300 block of West 13th Street at 11:30 p.m. and found a deceased man after getting to the scene.

“Patrol officers contacted witnesses inside the residence and Crimes Against Persons detectives were called out to take over the investigation,” the police department said.

The victim’s exact injuries have not been reported, but officers were investigating reports of shots fired when they found him.

Detectives say it’s unknown what the relationship is between the suspect and victim and are still working to identify who the suspect is. Anyone with information is urged to call the Pueblo Police Department at 719-553-2502 or Detective Jose Medina at 719-320-6006. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP.

