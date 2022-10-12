Fired cop posts bond after being charged in teen’s shooting

This image provided by Bexar County Sheriff's Office shows James Brennand. The former San...
This image provided by Bexar County Sheriff's Office shows James Brennand. The former San Antonio police officer has posted bond and been released after he was charged in the shooting of a teen as the youth sat in a car eating a hamburger. Brennand posted $200,000 bond after he was charged with aggravated assault by a public official in the Oct. 2 shooting of 17-year-old Erik Cantu.(Bexar County Sheriff's Office via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 4:32 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A fired San Antonio police officer has posted bond and been released after he was charged in the shooting of a teen as the youth sat in a car eating a hamburger.

James Brennand posted $200,000 bond after turning himself in on Tuesday to face charges of aggravated assault by a public official in the Oct. 2 shooting of 17-year-old Erik Cantu, who remains in critical condition.

Brennand was a rookie officer on duty when he spotted a car in a McDonald’s parking lot where Cantu sat eating a hamburger.

Suspecting the car was stolen, Brennand ordered Cantu out. Instead, Brennand opened fire as Cantu reversed and tried to drive away.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

