Colorado Springs man killed with no arrests made

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An investigation continues after the body of a Colorado Springs man was found in early October.

Colorado Springs Police were called to a shooting in the 4200 block of Galley Road on Oct. 2 just before 10 p.m. When they arrived at the Murray Hill Apartments near Galley Road and Murray Boulevard, they found the body of 45-year-old Antonio Jimenez-Garibay.

As of Wednesday afternoon, police say no arrests have been made and his death is considered a homicide.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call 719-444-7000.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.