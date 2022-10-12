Colorado Springs man killed with no arrests made

Antonio Jimenez-Garibay and crime scene.
Antonio Jimenez-Garibay and crime scene.(CSPD/KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 1:56 PM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An investigation continues after the body of a Colorado Springs man was found in early October.

Colorado Springs Police were called to a shooting in the 4200 block of Galley Road on Oct. 2 just before 10 p.m. When they arrived at the Murray Hill Apartments near Galley Road and Murray Boulevard, they found the body of 45-year-old Antonio Jimenez-Garibay.

As of Wednesday afternoon, police say no arrests have been made and his death is considered a homicide.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call 719-444-7000.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tejon Eatery in Colorado Springs 10/11/22.
Tejon Eatery in Colorado Springs announces closure on social media; post has since been removed
Cimmaron/Tejon police activity 10/10/2022
Man strangled to death outside of downtown Colorado Springs bar
SWAT investigates home in area of Cheyenne Mountain Estates as part of Colorado Springs Police investigation
Crash investigation in Colorado Springs 10/11/22.
Man in wheelchair dies after being hit by car east of downtown Springs
Wind Tree Apartments police activity 10/10/2022
1 dead after shooting at Colorado Springs apartment complex

Latest News

Homicide on Pueblo’s west side under investigation
Task force recommends all adults be screened for anxiety: What to know
President Biden visits Colorado 10/12/22.
LIVE: President Biden visits Colorado
Generic of Pueblo Police.
Body found along Fountain Creek in Pueblo