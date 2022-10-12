Colorado Springs awarded $750K grant from Biden administration

(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 10:46 AM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The city of Colorado Springs has been selected for a competitive nationwide grant!

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) announced Wednesday that it had awarded a $750,000 grant under its Bridge Investment Program. This is the first round of grants.

“These early planning grants, going to 23 projects in 23 states, will help fund early phases of project development to create a pipeline of bridge construction projects, one of many ways in which the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will help build, repair, and replace tens of thousands of bridges in communities across the country,” FHWA said.

For the city of Colorado Springs specifically, the grant will go towards planning and environmental linkages study for two bridges on Fillmore Street over Monument Creek and Pikes Peak Greenway Trail and Union Pacific Railroad.

Bridges represent more than just their physical structures—they connect people and communities and make it easier to go about our daily lives,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “These grants will help communities across the country move forward to modernize their bridges and make it easier for people and goods to move quickly, reliably, and safely to their destinations.”

For more information on the Bridge Investment Program, click here.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tejon Eatery in Colorado Springs 10/11/22.
Tejon Eatery in Colorado Springs announces closure on social media; post has since been removed
Cimmaron/Tejon police activity 10/10/2022
Man strangled to death outside of downtown Colorado Springs bar
SWAT investigates home in area of Cheyenne Mountain Estates as part of Colorado Springs Police investigation
Crash investigation in Colorado Springs 10/11/22.
Man in wheelchair dies after being hit by car east of downtown Springs
Wind Tree Apartments police activity 10/10/2022
1 dead after shooting at Colorado Springs apartment complex

Latest News

More noise expected around Fort Carson through Oct. 22 for soldier training
Crash investigation in Colorado Springs 10/11/22.
Man in wheelchair dies after being hit by car east of downtown Springs
Colorado Avalanche opening night 2022
Colorado Avalanche kick off new season as Stanley Cup champions against Chicago Blackhawks Wednesday
Homicide on Pueblo’s west side under investigation