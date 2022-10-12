Colorado Springs awarded $750K grant from Biden administration

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The city of Colorado Springs has been selected for a competitive nationwide grant!

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) announced Wednesday that it had awarded a $750,000 grant under its Bridge Investment Program. This is the first round of grants.

“These early planning grants, going to 23 projects in 23 states, will help fund early phases of project development to create a pipeline of bridge construction projects, one of many ways in which the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will help build, repair, and replace tens of thousands of bridges in communities across the country,” FHWA said.

For the city of Colorado Springs specifically, the grant will go towards planning and environmental linkages study for two bridges on Fillmore Street over Monument Creek and Pikes Peak Greenway Trail and Union Pacific Railroad.

Bridges represent more than just their physical structures—they connect people and communities and make it easier to go about our daily lives,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “These grants will help communities across the country move forward to modernize their bridges and make it easier for people and goods to move quickly, reliably, and safely to their destinations.”

For more information on the Bridge Investment Program, click here.

