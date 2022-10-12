Colorado Avalanche kick off new season as Stanley Cup champions against Chicago Blackhawks Wednesday
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 9:41 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - Hockey is back! After a short off season, the Colorado Avalanche are kicking off their new season as Stanley Cup champions Wednesday.
Just 3.5 months ago, the Avs took home the Cup for the first time in 21 years against the Tampa Bay Lightning. The championship banner will be placed in the rafters at Ball Arena in Denver next to previous championship banners of 1996 and 2001.
Wednesday’s game is at 7:30 p.m. against the Chicago Blackhawks. The Avs won 4-0 games against the Blackhawks last season.
KKTV will in attendance with coverage on our later newscasts.
