Colorado Avalanche kick off new season as Stanley Cup champions against Chicago Blackhawks Wednesday

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - Hockey is back! After a short off season, the Colorado Avalanche are kicking off their new season as Stanley Cup champions Wednesday.

Just 3.5 months ago, the Avs took home the Cup for the first time in 21 years against the Tampa Bay Lightning. The championship banner will be placed in the rafters at Ball Arena in Denver next to previous championship banners of 1996 and 2001.

TONIGHT: The @Avalanche Stanley Cup championship banner will be hung up next to the 1996/2001 banners at @BallArenaDenver!🏆 @KKTV11News pic.twitter.com/yJh19ftq4h — Kasia Kerridge (@KasiaKerridgeTV) October 12, 2022

Wednesday’s game is at 7:30 p.m. against the Chicago Blackhawks. The Avs won 4-0 games against the Blackhawks last season.

KKTV will in attendance with coverage on our later newscasts.

