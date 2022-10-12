Body found along Fountain Creek in Pueblo

Generic of Pueblo Police.
Generic of Pueblo Police.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 1:33 PM MDT
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo were investigating after a body was found along Fountain Creek on Wednesday.

Last time KKTV 11 News checked in with police at about 1 p.m., the death was considered suspicious. The body was found in an area close to City Center Drive and Dayton southeast of downtown.

As more information becomes available this article will be updated. Police did not believe the public was in any danger.

