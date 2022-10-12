12-year-old boy reported missing in northeast Colorado Springs neighborhood

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Police Department says they need the community’s help in locating a missing and possibly endangered 12-year-old boy.

CSPD reports that Jordan Eschberger was last seen wearing black or grey sweatpants, a black shirt, and was carrying a black bag. He is described as white, six feet tall, and weighs 130 pounds.

Jordan is said to be missing from the 5400 block of Escapardo Way, in the northeast part of Colorado Springs.

Officials are urging for anyone that has seen Jordan, or knows of his whereabouts, to call 719-444-7000.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.