Water main break causes road closure in Colorado Springs Tuesday

Water main break detour map. 10/11/22.
Water main break detour map. 10/11/22.(Colorado Springs Utilities)
By Tony Keith
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:49 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Part of a busy Colorado Springs roadway was closed Tuesday evening due to a water main break.

Colorado Springs Utilities wanted the public to be aware of the incident at N. 30th Street and Centennial Boulevard on the west side of the city. As of 5:30 p.m.,. all southbound lanes of Centennial Boulevard were closed. A detour map can be viewed at the top and bottom of this article.

The closure is expected to last throughout Tuesday night. An estimated reopening time or day was not available last time this article was updated.

